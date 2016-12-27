Nizamabad district sees decline in crime rate

more-in

Major crimes such as murder, rioting and bodily offences went down in the current year when compared to the previous two years.

There is 41.3 per cent and 66.6 per cent decline in murder and rioting cases respectively this year compared to the last year, according to Commissioner of Police Kartikeya.

While 610 cases were registered under seven serious categories of offences in 2016, they were 645 in the previous year and 650 in 2014.

Similarly, when it comes to property offences, there was a drastic reduction of 19.7 per cent in cases registered. No dacoities were reported this year, the Commissioner said, while releasing the crime report at a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said only 660 property offences were registered in 2016 while they were 822 in 2015 and 823 in 2014. The rate of recovery of stolen property was 44.61 per cent and police were making efforts to improve it to at least 50 per cent in the coming year, he added.

“Ensuring considerable reduction in road accident cases is one of our top priorities in 2017. During 2016, accidental deaths declined to 280 from 334 in 2015 and 375 in 2014. A positive sign in terms of road safety is that the road accidents declined by 25.5 per cent,” he said.

There was substantial improvement in controlling crime against women and suicidal deaths while there was a slight increase in white collar crime.

Conviction rate in IPC cases increased to 29 per cent from 28 per cent and the SC, ST (POA) Act cases remained almost similar with a slight decrease.

Mr. Kartikeya claimed that the response to She Teams was good and from June 2 till date, 233 petty cases were registered and 361 persons were apprehended.

Of them, 235 were produced in courts.

Setting the goals for police for 2017, he said all steps would be taken to ensure better response to public at all the police stations. Focus would be on community policing, addressing social causes for crime and preventing social boycott.