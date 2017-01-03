Nizamabad boy bags Youva Master Stroke Award

more-in

Abhikruth Reddy, a II standard student of Blooming Birds School here, has bagged the Youva Master Stroke-2016 Award for his painting at the all India level competition held in Mumbai on December 11.

At a function held at the school here on Tuesday, he was presented with 43-inch Samsung LED television and a trophy by Navneeth Education Limited senior zonal sales manager Bhavesh Dathani in the presence of school correspondent Prasanna, distributor Akula Ashok and teaching, non-teaching staff and students.

743 students shortlisted

In the 15th national drawing competition organised by the Navneeth Education Limited, 18 lakh students from 7,300 schools based in 1,200 cities and towns across the country participated. Of them, 743 students were selected to take part in the district, State and national level competitions.

Abhikruth secured the national-level award under group-A category (juniors), said Mr. Dathani.