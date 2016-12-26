Telangana

National seminar on CBCS on December 28, 29

more-in

A two-day national seminar on choice based credit system (CBCS) would be held at the Government Degree College here on December 28 and 29.

According to the seminar’s organising committee secretary, Gopala Sudarshanam, around 200 delegates and a good number of students were expected to attend the seminar, where 100 research papers would be presented by participants in five technical sessions.

On the first day, V. Gopal Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Kakaitya University, Warangal, would be the chief guest, and deliver the keynote address. On the second day, B Rajashekar, dean, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, would deliver the valedictory address.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
universities and colleges
education
students
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2016 8:42:49 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/National-seminar-on-CBCS-on-December-28-29/article16945911.ece

© The Hindu