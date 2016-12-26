National seminar on CBCS on December 28, 29

A two-day national seminar on choice based credit system (CBCS) would be held at the Government Degree College here on December 28 and 29.

According to the seminar’s organising committee secretary, Gopala Sudarshanam, around 200 delegates and a good number of students were expected to attend the seminar, where 100 research papers would be presented by participants in five technical sessions.

On the first day, V. Gopal Reddy, former Vice-Chancellor of Kakaitya University, Warangal, would be the chief guest, and deliver the keynote address. On the second day, B Rajashekar, dean, School of Management Studies, University of Hyderabad, would deliver the valedictory address.