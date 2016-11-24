Nagula Gangaram, a new guide to organic farming

more-in

He has developed four new paddy varieties and has been growing 50 varieties of paddy on his farm

Nagula Gangaram alias Chinnikrushnudu, a farmer from Chintaloor in Jakranpally mandal, defines progressive farming as he has developed four new paddy varieties using modern methods of cultivation. He has also been growing 50 paddy varieties which are rare and are believed to be useful for improving human health.

He has distributed different varieties of seeds to his fellow farmers which are likely to be cultivated on a large scale in the coming years. Given his enthusiasm for farming, it’s no wonder that even at 65, he is full of vim and vigour and has undying thirst for developing new varieties via organic farming.

Being the district convener of Bharath Krishak Samaj, he has attended rythu sadassus all over the country that not only enriched him with new techniques of farming, but enabled him to collect different varieties of seeds.

He was the first farmer to grow quinoa rice in the district and he distributed the seeds to other farmers in his village. “Quinoa is a rare variety and has high nutritious value. It is a fibre-rich grain and is healthy for diabetic patients. So is navara, which strengthens the nerves system. Even red rice is a panacea for several diseases,” says Gangaram, sharing his knowledge on the crops grown by him on his 2.5 acre farm at Gopanpally on the outskirts of the district headquarters town.

These breeds include ancient and modern varieties. The gestation period spans from 80 days (Sat Ka, Budama Vadlu) to 180 days (Raj Bhog and Padma Rekha).

As of now, Godavari Uske-II, Kalavat, Kudurath, green super rice, Vishnu Bhog, Govind Bhog, Kunkumsali, Ramyakali, Indrani, Dehradun basmati, Pakistan basmati, Raktashali, Manipur Chakago, Chitti Mutyalu (scented rice), Kerala Sundari and others have come for harvest on his farm.

“I only use green and organic manure. Though the yield is less, I don’t want to use chemical fertilizer. Organic farming will revolutionise the paddy cultivation,” stresses Gangaram.