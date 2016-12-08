NCC cadets take out rally on Armed Forces Flag Day

Eulogising the services of the armed forces in defending the territorial integrity of the nation, National Cadet Corps cadets of 11 Telangana NCC Battalion took out a rally on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day here on Wednesday.

Earlier, NCC cadets from different schools and colleges participated in a meeting held in this connection on the premises of the 11 Telangana NCC Battalion office here.

Commanding Officer of the Battalion V.M. Swamy presided over the meeting. The NCC cadets, led by Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer M. Chandrasekhar, collected funds from members of civil society for the welfare of the serving personnel, martyrs, ex-servicemen and their families.

They raised slogans extolling the exemplary valour of the three wings of the armed forces en-route the rally from the DRDA Office to Mayuri Centre.

They sold specially designed caps highlighting the pride of India’s armed forces as part of the campaign to raise funds for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Later, they met Joint Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy and Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim.

The two officials donated money to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.