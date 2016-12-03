Muscular dystrophy haunts this family

more-in

Affected brothers appeal to Telangana Government for enhancement of pension amount

M. Ravi Kumar and and his brother M. Siddhu and M. Maheswar are natives of this village and dependent on others even for day-today works.

They are struggling with muscular dystrophy for the past nine years. First it crippled Siddhu followed by Maheswar. The doctors had then conducted complete health check for the entire family members warning that Ravi Kumar would be the next sufferer and it proved right.

The three brothers were residing in the same house and making a living on a pension of Rs. 1,500 being offered by the Government for the disabled persons. Their mother Chandrakala is getting old-age pension of Rs. 1,000.

Their sister Umarani, a deaf and dumb, used to get pension in the past, but it was stopped after formation of the separate State as it was fond that her disability was only 45 per cent whereas for eligibility of disabled pension it should be more than that.

Unable to leave them to their fate, Ms. Chandrakala is taking care of them and even feeding them as they cannot lift their hands.

The doctors informed them that the disease was incurable and no medicines were available, hence they stopped using medicines.

“We are unable to meet our expenses as the amount being paid by the Government as pension was not sufficient. We request the Government to pay us some additional pension as we are completely immovable and a stage will come when we become completely confined to bed,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.