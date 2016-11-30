Modi has put people to hardship: CPI

more-in

Communist Party of India (CPI) has described the demonetisation as an unwise and anti-people decision.

Party senior leaders Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, K. Narayana and Chada Venkat Reddy faulted Prime Minister Narenda Modi on demonetisation for putting people to a lot of inconvenience. They were addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy sought to know as to what happened to the promises made by Mr. Modi on creating two crore jobs, bringing back black money to give Rs. 15 lakh to each Indian family among others. “Not a single decision is in favour of people of the country but only favouring corporate companies that benefited to the tune of Rs. 10 lakh crore since the BJP came to power,” he said.

Acting as an agent for the RSS, the Prime Minister was trying to regulate lives of people in the name of ‘Go Raksha’ and students were being taken into custody on university campuses, he observed. “Whoever questioned the decisions, they were being branded as `anti-national’. People are being terrorised and divided in the name of religion,” the CPI leader said.

Mr. Narayana lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his criticism against communists. “It was the CPI that supported the separate Telangana movement and not Mr. Thummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha and others. Those who really worked for separate Telangana are sidelined and those who opposed are being favoured,” he said.

The separate Telangana State was not the result of one man’s effots or one party. Every section of the society worked hard, but the benefits of separate statehood were being enjoyed by just KCR and his family members, he alleged. He alleged that KCR brought back the feudal rule in Telangana. The Chief Minister was getting all new buildings but not the people.

Mr. Rao launched bad propaganda on communists and their role in Telangana armed struggle only to please a section of the society, he opined.

The CPI leaders said that much against the propaganda, the communism was on the rise across the globe and in India, they would emerge stronger than ever. The CPI would continue to fight against the anti-people policies both at the Centre and in Telangana, he added.

State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, leaders T. Srinivasa Rao, K. Sambasiva Rao, Aziz Pasha and others were present.