Good response in some areas, weekly grievances redressal programme affected

The nationwide bandh called by the Left parties and backed by other Opposition parties in protest against demonetisation evoked mixed response in Khammam district on Monday.

The impact of the strike was felt in Khammam, Karepalli, Wyra, Kusumanchi, Sattupalli and various other mandals in the district with many private schools, shops and other business establishments remaining closed.

Essential services like medical, milk supply and banking remained unaffected as they were exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The TSRTC bus services were disrupted for two hours in the morning following protests by the activists of the Left parties. However, the RTC authorities maintained that the operation of bus services in Khammam and Sattupalli depots remained near normal.

Protesters led by the CPI (M) district secretary P Venkateswara Rao and the local leaders of the CPI and CPI (ML-New Democracy) staged a sit-in in front of the bus depot at the crack of dawn here.

Earlier, they took out a rally registering their strong protest against demonetisation, dubbing it as a “hasty decision” of the Centre, resulting in currency crunch and subjecting common man to “untold hardships.”

Akrosh Divas

Youth Congress cadre observed “Aakrosh Divas” by staging a demonstration in Kusumanchi in a symbolic protest against the Central government blaming it for the “currency woes” of common man.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the bandh call evoked good response in the industrial hub of Palvancha division, coal belt region of Kothagudem, Agency areas including Charla with most of the traders and other shopkeepers downed their shutters.

However, the impact of the bandh was moderate in the temple town of Bhadrachalam and elsewhere in the district, sources said.

The bandh had its impact on the turnout of petitioners at the weekly grievance redressal meeting held at the Collectorate in Kothagudem on Monday.