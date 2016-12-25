Minister hits out at Jaipal for criticism of KCR

more-in

ADILABAD: Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Saturday took on former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy for his criticism of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his family at Hyderabad.

The Minister said the Congress leader had no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister and his family saying they were taking people for a ride on development as he had no role to play in the formation of Telangana State.

Addressing newsmen here on Saturday, the Minister said Mr. Jaipal Reddy had made himself scarce during separate Telangana movement. “You cannot come from out of the blue and criticise the Chief Minister,” he cautioned the Congress leader.

Talking about loans to weaker sections, Mr. Ramanna said all pending loans would be sanctioned to SC, ST and BC beneficiaries by January next year. The government is committed to uplift the weaker sections in society, he asserted.

On the construction of Chanaka-Korta barrage the Minister said works were apace and irrigation in the barrage ayacut would become a reality during next kharif season.

He also assured that contractors would be paid no sooner they submit their bills.