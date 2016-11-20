Telangana

Medical camp held for pregnant women

more-in

NTPC Ramagundam Hospital conducted a free health check-up for pregnant women as part of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan scheme on Sunday.

NTPC executive director Dilip Kumar Dubey and former ED Prasant Kumar Mohapatra inaugurated the camp and stressed on the importance of pregnant women’s health to reduce the maternity mortality rate. The NTPC would be conducting such camps every month as per the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 30 women from the nearby villages were treated at the camp. Former Deepthi Mahila Samithi president Sujata Mohapatra and senior doctor Sasmita Dash, among others, were present on the occasion.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
medical staff
medicine
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 7:23:10 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Medical-camp-held-for-pregnant-women/article16661581.ece

© The Hindu