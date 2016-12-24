Medak Church all decked up for Christmas

As the festival falls on Sunday, a large number of people are expected to take part in Christmas celebrations. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

The Medak Church has been decked up for Christmas celebrations on Sunday. The church is brightly illuminated and tastefully-decorated Christmas trees dot the entire premises.

This is the first Christmas being held after the separation of Medak from the unified district. As the festival is on Sunday, a large number of devotees are expected to take part in the celebrations. People not just from the State, but the neighbouring Karanataka and Maharashtra would arrive here in large numbers to celebrate Christmas. The number is pegged at over 2 lakh.

The church, the second biggest in South Asia, was constructed by C.W. Posnett, a Britisher. The construction work went on for over a decade beginning from 1914 which ended in 1924. It is said that he took up construction of the church to provide employment to the locals who were facing severe drought.

It is built using white granite and stories from the Bible are painted on stained glass windows, including the birth of Jesus Christ, Prophet, Mary and astrologers, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti visited the church and supervised the security arrangements. Drones are being used to keep a tab on the movement of devotees on the church premises. Metal detectors have already been installed while special buses are being run from various places to Medak town.