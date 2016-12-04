Telangana

Maoists step up poster campaign during PLGA Week

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: The CPI (Maoist)’s Sabari Area Committee has stepped up its poster campaign to muster support for the ongoing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week and strengthen the outfit’s military wing in Bhadrachalam Agency.

The rebels have already initiated a wall poster campaign in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam division, which shares a long border with the Maoist dominated areas in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Maoists of the Sabari Area Committee have put up wall posters on the outskirts of Arlagudem and Regunta villages in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadrachalam division in the wee hours of Saturday.

The rebels, through the handwritten posters, eulogised the PLGA and condemned the ‘Operation Green Hunt’.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the remote villages along the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh borders following the spurt in Maoist activities. and the intensification of the anti-Maoist operations by the security forces in the forest fringe areas.

