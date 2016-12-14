Man arrested for raping minor

The One Town police on Tuesday arrested a youth on charges of raping a nine-year-old girl at Peon Basthi in Kothagudem over a week ago.

Though the incident occurred on December 4, the girl’s parents came to know of it on Monday night when they took her to a local hospital after she complained of severe stomach ache.

The accused, Gangadhar, 21, a decoration worker, allegedly whisked the girl away and raped her at a secluded place near Peon Basthi, when the girl came to her relative’s house to attend a wedding, sources said.

Acting on the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the One Town police booked the youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and arrested him on Tuesday.