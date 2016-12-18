Mallannasagar planned to benefit a few: Chada

more-in

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy has alleged that the Mallannasagar reservoir was planned to benefit Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao farm house at Erravalli and the lands of some bigwigs in that area instead of benefiting the farmers.

“Usually reservoirs are constructed at places where rivers flow but one fails to understand how the reservoir was planned here. This will benefit the farms of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and other bigwigs and for that the government has been planning to submerge as many as 13 villages,” said Mr. Venkata Reddy while addressing a gathering at this village in Toguta mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday after inaugurating the ‘Telangana Rythu Chaitanya Yatra.’

The Yatra is being organised by State unit of All India Kisan Sabha, farmers’ wing of CPI.

Vemulaghat was selected for launching Yatra as farmers from this village have been waging relentless war against the proposed construction of Mallannasagar and demanding implementation of Land Acquisition Act – 2013 instead of GO 123 being offered by the State Government.

The relay fast by the farmers of this village has entered 196th day today.

Stating that farmers were struggling a lot due to lack of support price, Mr. Venkata Reddy said as many as 86 farmers had committed suicide in the district after formation of the Telangana State.

The CPI leader wondered how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has changed his stand on demonetisation who opposed it initially.

“Demonetisation has adversely impacted the lives of common man. Many have accumulated new currency of Rs. 2,000 notes. Recovering as much as Rs. 170 crore from TTD member Shankar Reddy is an example,” said Mr. Venkata Reddy.

The CPI leader was very critical of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for luring legislators from Congress, TDP and CPI.

“This is nothing but buying cattle in the market,” he commented stating that the party has a history of fighting with landlords in Telangana and it was ready to resume fight if necessary.

This was the first Jata (Yatra) launched by the party and the second will commence at Mudipagal in Mahabubabad district on Sunday followed and third one at Kothagudem of Bhadrachalam on Monday.

All these Jatas would conclude at Hyderabad and the date will be finalised shortly.

Party leaders Pashya Padma, Manda Pawan, Dayanand Reddy and others participated in the programme.