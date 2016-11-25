MMD oustees’ situation reviewed

more-in

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Officials were directed to take all measures for the relief and rehabilitation of land oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reservoir

At a meeting with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Joint Collector Sheik Yasmeen Basha and RDO Shyam Prasad Lal in Sircilla town on Thursday, chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Bank (TSCOB) K Ravinder Rao instructed the officials to rehabilitate the MMD project affected villagers. He asked them to provide compensation to 197 houses as per the government norms. He told the officials to take measures for providing compensation to all the people who have attained the age of 18 years as per norms.

Appealing the officials to conduct the grama sabhas for providing compensation to the project oustees, he also directed them to take measures for providing basic amenities like water, electricity, roads etc in the rehabilitation colonies. Single window chairpersons Satyanarayana Reddy (Cheerlavancha) and Vijayender Reddy (Jillela) were also present.