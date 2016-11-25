MLA launches free hearse service

more-in

The GVK-Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) has pressed into service a vehicle equipped with two freezer boxes, under the State government’s new scheme christened ‘free hearse service’, at the district headquarters hospital in the town.

The new scheme envisages provision of free hearse services to poor people, who cannot afford to transport the dead bodies of their dear ones.

The State government has allotted two vehicles - one each to Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

The vehicles will be stationed at the district headquarters hospital in Khammam and the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.

Personnel of the GVK-EMRI, which is widely acclaimed for its 108 emergency services, would operate the vehicles under the supervision of the hospital superintendents concerned. Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the new service at the district headquarters hospital here on Friday.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson G. Kavitha, Khammam Mayor G. Papa Lal, hospital superintendent Madan Singh, GVK-EMRI Programme Manager (108 services) B. Nagender and others were present.