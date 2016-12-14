MLA briefs Collector on issues to be raised at meet

more-in

Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao met Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu in Kothagudem on Tuesday and urged him to represent the development issues concerning the newly-formed district at the Collectors’ conference to be held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mr. Venkat Rao held a detailed discussion with the Collector on the various development projects that are in the pipeline and also on the proposals to set up a mining university, the Indian Reserve Battalion, among others in the new district.

He urged the Collector to brief the conference to be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao about the irrigation, drinking water and other projects as well as the problems being faced by the people due to the shortage of currency in the aftermath of demonetisation.