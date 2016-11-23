Loan for summer crops: Harish Rao

more-in

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that Rs. 25,000 loan would be extended for summer crops.

Along with Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Rajamani Murali Yadav, MLAs M Bhupal Reddy and Madan Reddy, the Minister participated in various development activities in Medak district and interacted with villagers.

“You might have saved money and kept at home for emergencies. Do not keep Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes at home and deposit them in banks. If not you will lose them forever after December 31,” the Minister told the villagers of Venkatapur in Medak mandal. He also told them to buy seed and fertilizers in the next three days stating that after that the amount would not be accepted by seed and fertilizer shops. “Kontur tank will be filled with water and in all the 365 days and there will be no problem for water. Water will be brought from Kaleswaram via Mallannasagar,” he said adding that water would be supplied to Ghanapur, Singoor and Raipally tank.

Stating that about 30,000 fish feed was released into tanks by spending Rs. 100 crore, the Minister said that the fishermen would get an income of Rs. 30 crore with this initiative.