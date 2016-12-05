Living in this tanda is literally a hell

Tanda People Explaining about The pits that were filled with unutilized body parts uf cattle in the outskirts of Erdanur Tanda in Sangareddy Dist . ----PHOTO: Mohd Arif

Unused parts of butchered animals are filled in huge pits by a company at Yerdanur

For Paramesh and others in this tanda with about 300 people, it is living in hell, literally.

The odour that surrounds the village is so horrible that one has to cover his nose with a cloth to control the uneasiness.

It comes from the outskirts of the tanda where unused parts of butchered animals are filled in huge pits in an open area.

The residents of this tanda allege that there are several huge pits in the open place filled with ‘waste material’ belonging to a company located in Rudraram. Sometimes even the ‘waste material’ is burnt, intensifying the odour. During the rainy season, these pits overflow and the water flows into the tank located nearby.

The issue came to the notice of the district officials as well in the recent Zilla Parishad meeting.

“For the past two-and-a-half decades or so we are facing this situation but no one came to our rescue despite repeated appeals. There are instances where our cattle or sheep fell in those pits and drowned,” says Paramesh, who works in the district headquarters but lives in the village. “Sometimes cattle fall ill and die after consuming the water from the tank. Even the groundwater is getting polluted and we are unable to consume it. We are facing serious health problems and majority of our income is being spent for treatment,” says Umla Naik, another resident.

“The bore water is completely polluted and you can witness oily layer floating on the top if the water is kept in a pot or bottle. Why is the government not responding despite repeated appeals?” asks Ramja, another resident.

“There must be scientific disposal of these bodies, and electrical crematorium is the best way. There are chances of bacterial infections and air-borne diseases. Dumping the animal remains in open pits is not a right option and we certainly need to have a perfect system,” said Dr. G. Amar Singh, District Medical and Health Officer, Medak.