Liquor continues to flow unabated on highways

HYDERABAD: Liquor shops on highways in several districts of Telangana are a big menace though the Excise Department banned them within a distance of 50 metres from the highways.

In Adilabad, the Excise Department proposed to shift two such vends, one at Neredigonda mandal headquarters and the other at Dilawarpur crossroads. However, no action has been initiated so far.

Though there are several retail liquor shops existing by the side of highways in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial, the Excise Department is of the view that if the road passes through a municipality of gram panchayat it is considered a rural road. “Only the Neredigonda and Dilawarpur crossroads shops on NH 44 and NH 22 in Adilabad and Nirmal district operate within 50 m from the centre of the road and hence we recommended to shift those,” pointed out an official.

KARIMNAGAR: With four laning of Rajiv Rahadhari all the dhabas, which served food and liquor, on the either side of the highway at Shanigaram, Karimnagar, Sultanabad, Peddapalli and Basanthnagar near Ramagundam were removed for road widening. Now, new dhabas and hotels have come up but liquor is strictly prohibited on directions of police. However, there are liquor shops along the highway and also on the national highway from Metpally to Rayapatnam via Jagtial. People after purchasing the liquor on the highways entered nearby fields to consume liquor.

SANGAREDDY: There are liquor shops on the Mumbai Highway, just three km from the district headquarters, where one even has tables for the convenience of the customers. Recently three students of a private university died in a road mishap after their motorcycle hit a lorry. All three were found to have consumed alcohol.

KHAMMAM: There are around 32 licensed bars and 68 retail liquor outlets in Khammam district, a large number of them are situated along the highways. Further, several roadside dhabas and small hotels continue to serve liquor along the highways in a clandestine manner.

NIZAMABAD: Except two old liquor outlets, one each at Pondurthi and at Jangampally, there are no bars or wine shops or belt shops along the over 120 kilometre long National Highway-44 passing from Sone to Pedda Mallareddy in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Validity of licence of the two shops will come to an end by September 30.

(With inputs from S. Harpal Singh, K.M. Dayashanker, R. Avadhani, P. Sridhar and P. Rammohan)