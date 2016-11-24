Liquor consumption in open spaces banned

In the wake of rising complaints, the Karimnagar police on Thursday banned the consumption of liquor in open spaces such as educational institutes and parks.

In a press note here on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the prohibition would be strictly implemented till December 8 and would be extended later depending upon the situation. The police would take action against persons involved in such acts under IPC 188 and the Hyderabad Police Act.

Use of speakers banned

Similarly, the Commissioner also banned the use of audio speakers for any function in the district. If anyone would like to use the same, they have to take permission from the concerned ACPs.

Mr. Reddy said that the use of sound system was banned in order to check sound pollution as there were many complaints from senior citizens, patients, and students.