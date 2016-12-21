Leaders engage in a war of words in Telengana Legislative Council

more-in

Telangana Legislative Council witnessed a war of words between minister K.T. Ramarao and leader of opposition Mohammed Ali Shabbir during a discussion on farmers’ loan waiver on Wednesday.

Mr. Shabbir said Telangana government has let down farmers by failing to implement loan waiver in one go as promised. He recalled that the UPA govt. waived loans worth Rs. 13,000 crores in one go.

He said 2,650 farmers committed suicide in Telangana as the govt failed to give hope and confidence to farmers.

He also said that chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao, who promised to waive crop loans at one go if FRBM limit was enhanced to 3.5 per cent, failed to deliver on his promise though the FRBM limit was increased. “The TRS govt failed to release Rs 790 crore sanctioned by the Centre seven months ago.”

However, Mr. Rao argued by listing out measures taken by the TRS govt for farmers’ welfare.

Sparks flew when Mr. Shabbir said the TRS govt had washed its hands off over 1,268 martyrs families.

Countering Mr. Shabbir, Mr. Rao said Congress had no moral right to speak about martyrs as Congress was responsible for delaying formation of Telangana and the party did everything to crush the movement. Mr. Rao added that the govt. paid Rs. 10 lakh to families of martyrs.