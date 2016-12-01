Land Regularisation Scheme extended till Dec. 31

more-in

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao warns of serious action against those who fail to regularise land

IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was being extended till December 31 and those who have not availed the service can apply now by paying an additional amount. He warned of serious action against those who fail to regularise their land.

Mr. Rama Rao along with Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy and Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy held a review of municipalities at Sangareddy and Sadashivapet. He was surprised knowing that in the last one year, the municipality has not accorded permission for even a single house for construction. At the review meeting, Mr. Rama Rao said a road would be laid from Pothireddypalle to Mahabub Sagar and the work would be completed in six months with the funds from Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA).

Stating that the government has decided to make municipalities plastic-free from January 1, 2017, he said flexi boards would be removed and awareness campaigns would be held in December. He also announced formation of 24 urban municipal authorities, including Siddipet and Medak.

About the merger of Pothireddypalle with Sangareddy municipality, the Minister said a policy decision would be taken in 2018 by which time the tenure of the presently elected panchayat bodies would be over.

Referring to the functioning of Sangareddy municipality, he said it was disappointing and added that he wants improvement within six months to declare both Sangareddy and Sadashivapet municipalities open defection-free by January 1, 2017.