Karimnagar police to roll out e-challans

Next time when you are caught by the traffic police for violation of rules, you will have to digitally sign the fine receipt and collect the print out on the spot.

The Karimnagar Commissionerate is in the process of rolling out e-challans from the beginning of 2017 to check policemen seeking bribes and ensure transparency in the department.

Briefing newsmen about the priorities for the New Year here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that they would start the e-challan system in the district within two to three months. He also said that they would introduce body-worn cameras to the traffic police to check misbehaviour of the people with the police personnel.

He said that the recordings conducted in the body-worn camera were tamper proof.

More breath analysers

The Karimnagar Commissionerate, which had won accolades for the crusade against the drunken driving, had also decided to introduce 10 more breath analysers in the district.

Stating that they had provided traffic LED batons to the traffic cops manning the traffic islands and other junctions, he pointed out that the existing traffic islands were a cause of concern for the traffic snarls in the town.

The Commissioner also said that he had raised the issue during the joint coordination committee with the Collector about the regulation of traffic in the town.

He said that the town does not have traffic lights and the traffic islands were very huge with narrow passage causing traffic snarls.

He urged the district authorities to remove the traffic islands and install the traffic signals as was mandatory in the Smart City project.

He also said that the Commissionerate had declared 2017 as the year for technology and use it extensively for the detection and prevention of crime in the district. Additional CP T. Annapurna, ACPs J. Rama Rao and M. Ravinder Reddy and inspectors of all police stations were also present.