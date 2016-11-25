KCR moves into sprawling complex

HYDERABAD: 24/11/2016: - Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao, putting first step into the sprawling new vaatu-compliant camp office cum official residence amidst chanting constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs. 38 crores in Hyderabad wee hours of Thursday. Photo Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Spread over nine acres, it consists of the CM’s residence, camp office and conference halls

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao moved into a sprawling new camp office-cum-official residence, the facility developed adjacent to the existing one in the Greenlands area here, on Thursday.

The new complex, built over 9 acres at an estimated cost of about Rs.38 crore, comprises separate buildings for the residence of the Chief Minister, where his son K. Taraka Rama Rao, who also holds important portfolios in the Cabinet stays, camp office with a mini conference hall and chambers for senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office, and a huge conference hall with 1,000 seating capacity.

Mr. Rao, along with his wife K. Shobha and other family members, moved into the new building complex at the auspicious ‘muhurtham’ of 5.22 a.m., as priests chanted vedic hymns and conducted other rituals.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, spiritual leader Thridandi China Jeeyar Swamy, relatives and some of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao's Cabinet colleagues and others were present.

The Chief Minister has named the complex of five buildings — three new and two constructed when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2005 — “Pragathi Bhavan,” and the new conference hall “Janahitha”. The two old buildings are expected to be used for State Intelligence Bureau office and a guest house.

Bullet-proof windows

All glass panes of the new building in the Pragathi Bhavan complex are made of bullet-proof glass, official sources said, refusing to divulge details.

The ‘vaastu-compliant’ new buildings are understood to have been constructed by the real estate major, Shapoorji Pallonji, owned by the family of Cyrus Mistry in nine months.