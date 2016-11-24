KCR moves into new official residence

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday moved into the new camp office-cum-official residence constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs.38 crore in Hyderabad.

He entered the new building complex, which has been completed in about nine months, along with his family members at the auspicious 'muhurtham' of 5.22 am as the priests chanted vedic hymns and conducted other rituals.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan, spiritual leader Thridandi China Jeeyar Swamy, relatives, some of Mr. Rao's Cabinet colleagues and others were present. The complex, built on about 9 acres, includes a 1,000 seating capacity conference hall.

A part of the land has been reclaimed by demolishing some old buildings that housed IAS Officers' Association office and club, Special Intelligence Bureau office and some quarters of IAS officers.

The Chief Minister named the complex of five buildings – three new and two existing ones that were constructed during the chief ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for combined Andhra Pradesh – as ''Pragathi Bhavan'' and the new conference hall as ''Janahitha''.

Mr. Rao, along with his wife K. Shobha; son K. Taraka Rama Rao, who also holds important portfolios in the Cabinet; and other family members performed the house warming ceremony rituals .

Deputy Chief Minister Md. Mahamood Ali, Ministers T. Harish Rao along with his family, Nizamabad MP K. Kavita and her family, Legislative Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary, Legislative Council Chairman K. Swamy Goud, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, DGP Anurag Sharma and a host of other prominent personalities attended the function.

An all-religious prayer was also held for the welfare of Telangana State and its people.