KCR failed to implement poll promises: CPI

SIDDIPET: Chada Venkata Reddy, Secretary, Communist Party of India (CPI), has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfil the promises made during election campaign. He said that as a responsible opposition party they would be after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) till the promises were fulfilled.

“The fall of TRS will begin from Siddipet itself which blessed Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. While double bed-room houses were not completed anywhere in the Sstate, the Chief Minister was able to get Pragathi Bhavan with cost of Rs. 50 crore,” commented Mr. Venkata Reddy while addressing a huge dharna at the district headquarters on Monday demanding that all the election promises must be implemented without fail.

Alleging that even compensation for crop loss was not paid to farmers, the CPI leader said that the amount of Rs. 720 crore input subsidy released by the Union Government was not given to the them. He has also stated that pensions were also not given to the aged and as a result their troubles multiplied.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who criticised the demonetisation on November 8 has changed his tone after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi. Let him come out with what has transpired between them,” said Mr. Venkata Reddy. He also questioned the promise of providing employment to youth and asked what happened to that and added that fee reimbursement arrears of Rs. 5,000 crores was pending with the government.

Party leaders Manda Pavan, Dayanand Reddy, P. Ilaiah, Balamallu, T. Mallesh and other have participated in the programme.