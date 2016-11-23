KCR doing a Nero, says Shabbir

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council Md Ali Shabbir on Wednesday said that it was a morally incorrect and an insensitive act on the part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to move into a posh new bungalow while the poll promise of double bedroom houses to the poor remained unfulfilled and people were suffering due to ‘Note bancrisis’ in the State.

Addressing reporters at the CLP office along with MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Mr. Shabbir questioned what had happened to the Chief Minister’s promise to build 2.6 lakh double bedroom houses for urban (one lakh) and rural (1.6 lakh) poor in the State. Instead of fulfilling that promise to poor people who had voted him to power, the Chief Minister was busy with house warming ceremony of his new five-star bungalow spread over one lakh sft and with a bullet-proof toilet and bedrooms.

Quoting from his letter of October 27 to KCR on the issue of luxury Camp Office, Mr Shabbir Ali said the promises made in the TRS election manifesto had not been fully implemented till now while TRS leaders were busy in their personal aggrandizement .The brand new bungalow of the CM within a two and a half years of rule was a fitting example of how the TRS was deceiving people, he said.

The Chief Minister’s action was like Roman emperor Nero singing when Rome was burning, he said.