KCR’s adopted village to be developed into model solar village

In order to tap sources of renewable energy and protect nature from pollution, the Karimnagar district administration, in association with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has decided to develop Chinna Mulkanoor village of Chigurumamidi mandal into a model solar village.

Chinna Mulkanoor was adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The district administration and NABARD have decided to take up a pilot project in this village in a phased manner.

In a press note here on Sunday, NABARD assistant general manager R. Ravi Babu said the proposed model solar village would be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, the streets would be lit with solar lighting. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP Limited (NEDCAP) was identified as the implementing agency, while NABARD would grant financial support for solar street lighting.

In the second phase, the villagers would be encouraged to take up solar lighting at home with the help of a bank loan from the Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) and avail the capital investment subsidy of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) routed through NABARD.

In the third phase, biogas units would be developed for the benefit of dairy farmers in convergence mode through the District Water Management Agency and NEDCAP.