Join the protest on November 28, appeals Congress

The Congress party appealed to people to join the massive protest on November 28 against the demonetisation by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government, and register their unhappiness with the government’s move.

TPCC president T. Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking to press persons here on Friday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move had disturbed the economy and put people to lot of inconvenience. The party that promised to bring back black money hoarded in foreign banks has failed to do so. In order to cover up its weaknesses, it had resorted to demonetisation.

People were unhappy with the Rs. 2,000 note as it was not of much use to the poor and the middle-class. “Due to demonetisation, a total of 70 people have died, and it is time we protest such a dangerous move. We appeal to people to join the protest on November 28,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Congress would launch protest demonstrations at all district and mandal headquarters.

Senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah, lashing out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government failed to bring in any development. It had failed to ensure that the Centre upheld the promises made during the bifurcation of the State as well. “Within 30 months, the surplus State was made a cash-starved State. Now it has a huge debt,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said Mr. Rao was acting like a king misusing public money for his lavish lifestyle. The Pragathi Bhavan was only meant for the Chief Minister but not for people of the State. “In a democracy, the rulers are servants of people and not kings or monarchs,” he said.