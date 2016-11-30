Jagtial to be cashless transaction district soon

The Jagital administration proposes to make the district a cashless transaction entity and has constituted a task force headed by District Sub-Collector K. Shashank to chalk out strategies and implement them.

A decision was taken on Wednesday by District Collector A. Sharath at a meeting with the officials to ensure cashless transactions in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked the officials to take all measures to ensure digital Jagtial district emerged soon.

Adopting the Siddhipet Rythu Bazaar model, he instructed officials to ensure the use of swiping machines for debit card transactions at petrol filling stations, kirana shops, shopping malls, and institutions.

Sub-Collector K. Shashank said that they would initially make a village a model for cashless transactions and later adopt the same in the entire district. He also instructed the officials to take measures to ensure every person has a bank account and debit card to make cashless transactions. Joint Collector Nagendra, DRDA Project Director Arunasri and others were also present.