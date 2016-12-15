Inter-college sports competition begins

Sportsmanship: Students taking part in the inter-college sports competition in GITAM University, in Sangareddy district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

The inter-college sports competition began at the Hyderabad campus of GITAM University on Thursday.

Andhra Bank manager and sports person L. Srinivas Reddy inaugurated the competition. He urged students to inculcate sportsmanship without worrying about the results.

Pro Vice-Chancellor N. Siva Prasad said participating in sports would allow a person to be physically fit, which, in turn, would make him/her healthy.

About 800 students from 26 colleges participated in the competition.