Implement ban on tobacco, say law students

Members of the Law Students Association of Telangana on Monday demanded that the State government strictly implement the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 (COPTA) in letter and spirit.

The members held a demonstration to create awareness among the people at Public Gardens. Association president Karna Vangala said the provisions of the Act say tobacco products and cigarettes should not be sold near educational institutes and places of worships. They should not be sold to people aged below 21. Smoking in public places has been banned and those violating should pay a fine of Rs. 1,000.

However, these provisions were not being implemented. “It is embarrassing for non-smokers, particularly children and women, moving around public places where others smoke. They cannot protest but silently bear the pain,” he said.

The association appealed to the public and the police to implement the Act.