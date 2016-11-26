IFTU members take out protest march

Demonetisation woes: IFTU members staging a rally to protest against the cash crunch, in Khammam on Friday. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

Members owing allegiance to the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) took out a protest march here on Friday, demanding urgent steps to mitigate the woes of workers, mainly in the unorganised sector, severely affected by the cash crunch.

The protesters marched through the main streets of the town displaying banners and denouncing the alleged indifference of the Central government towards the plight of workers.

Earlier, addressing the demonstrators, IFTU district secretary G. Ramaiah alleged that the Central government’s hasty decision to demonetise high value currency led to the cash crunch, which in turn left thousands of daily-wage workers penniless.

“The Centre should focus on getting back black money stashed overseas by wealthy persons, instead of making the common man suffer for no fault of his,” he said.

The IFTU area secretary Rama Rao also spoke.