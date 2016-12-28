Hundred villages in Sangareddy will go cashless by Sankranti: Collector

Collector Manickraj Kannan showing a chart pertaining hart which is Prepared about Land Issues Litication prevatonce Check the Charts People Before buy the land its may be litication free Purchasing in feuture implementing and Putting the Charts in Reg and Rev offices to check the people in a press meet at Sangareddy in Sangareddy Dist. ----PHOTO: Mohd Arif | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

The district administration is taking necessary steps to make 100 villages go for cashless transactions by Sankranti.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, Collector Manickaraj Kannan along with Joint Collector Vasam Venakateswarlu, said that after demonetisation focus was on making cashless transactions and as part of the move bank accounts of shopkeepers have been linked with Aadhaar and phone numbers.

“We have conducted a survey in 470 villages and it was found that there are about 6,000 shops. Efforts are on to see that at least one person in the family has a bank account linked with Aadhaar number so that the entire family can transact without cash. As on December 24, as many as 25 villages in the district are already making hundred per cent cashless transactions,” said Mr. Manickaraj adding that by Pongal 100 villages would be totally equipped for cashless transaction.

Referring to 10th class examinations, the Collector said that they have conducted grading examinations in the past three months for students to identify their weaknesses so that special focus would be on the required subjects. Informing that blood grouping is being conducted for 1.5 lakh students in government schools and haemoglobin levels are being tested, he said that iron tablets would be supplied to those requiring it.

On institutional delivery, Mr. Manickaraj said that about 1,300 to 1,500 deliveries have been taking place in the district and efforts are on to create awareness among women coming to hospital for the first time delivery. He said that about 30 pregnant women were identified with rare blood group and counselling was held for them. Referring to mid-day meal scheme, he said that headmasters were being made responsible for quality of rice and they have to test the rice by cooking within 24 hours of the supply and any lapse on their part would call action against them.

The Collector has also announced launching of e-Sangareddy shortly to have access for the required documents for registrations.

DRO Raghuram Sharma, DPO Venkateswarlu and others were present.