HCA funds cannot be spent for 4 weeks

A single-judge bench of Hyderabad High Court - Justice S.V. Bhatt - felt that there is a necessity to preserve the bank balance of Hyderabad Cricket Association till the matter is pending for adjudication before it.

This was in response to a writ petition filed by Secretary of Bharat Club, affiliated to Hyderabad Cricket Association, praying to stop use of the HCA funds for fighting personal legal battles.

“The matter requires examination and there is necessity to preserve the bank balance of the HCA till the pending matter was resolved. In the meantime withdrawal of further amount, if any, for legal expenses if carried out and if undertaken will result in depletion of resources in the hands of HCA,” the order said.

“Hence, the respondent (HCA) is restrained from using any funds towards legal expenses for a period of four weeks from today,” it said.

The petition will come up for hearing again after two weeks, according to Mr. Seshnarayan.