Gymnastics Academy’s fate hangs in balance

Struggle for survival: The Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam wears a deserted look. | Photo Credit: G_N_RAO

The Gymnastics Academy at the Sardar Patel stadium here has virtually ceased to function for want of trained coaches and requisite support to sustain its sports promotion activities.

The academy is set to meet a similar fate of the archery, football, and kabaddi academies, which were either shifted to other districts or closed due to a combination of factors, predominantly shortage of sports instructors and qualified coaches.

The fate of the Badminton Academy, which churned out shuttlers of national repute like Ruthvika Shivani, continues to hang in balance.

The sprawling Sardar Patel stadium, which once flourished as a major sports training centre, is now grappling with severe shortage of qualified coaches in various sports disciplines.

The Sports Authority of Telangana’s Football Academy was shifted to Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad last year, much to the disappointment of budding players and avid football lovers, sources said.

Senior players with a distinguished track record are presently imparting training to budding gymnasts at the Gymnastics Academy, said Mohd. Ghouse, District Youth and Sports Officer, Khammam.

The regular coach of the Gymnastics Academy was transferred to Adilabad district recently on promotion consequent to the reorganisation of districts.

The Athletics Academy is functioning in a full-fledged manner though, Mr. Ghouse said.