Telangana

Govt. urged to set up ITDA in Khammam

more-in

The Telangana Girijana Sangham (TGS) urged the State government to set up an Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Khammam to safeguard and promote the interests of the tribal community, who constitute a significant chunk of the population in the district.

In a statement, TGS district president B. Veerabhadram Naik said the Palair, Wyra, and Khammam constituencies in the district comprise a vast population of tribals belonging to Lambada, Koya, Yerukala, and other tribal communities.

There is an imperative need to establish an ITDA in Khammam in the wake of the recent reorganisation of the district, he said, calling upon the government to implement 10 per cent quota for tribal people in the State forthwith.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
welfare
tribals
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 3:48:34 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Govt.-urged-to-set-up-ITDA-in-Khammam/article16689830.ece

© The Hindu