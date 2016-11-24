Govt. urged to set up ITDA in Khammam

The Telangana Girijana Sangham (TGS) urged the State government to set up an Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Khammam to safeguard and promote the interests of the tribal community, who constitute a significant chunk of the population in the district.

In a statement, TGS district president B. Veerabhadram Naik said the Palair, Wyra, and Khammam constituencies in the district comprise a vast population of tribals belonging to Lambada, Koya, Yerukala, and other tribal communities.

There is an imperative need to establish an ITDA in Khammam in the wake of the recent reorganisation of the district, he said, calling upon the government to implement 10 per cent quota for tribal people in the State forthwith.