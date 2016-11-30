Govt. to utilise services of artisans, says KTR

Works of art: Ministers K Taraka Rama Rao and T Harish Rao along with Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy at the Golconda Handicrafts showroom in Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif;Mohd Arif

SANGAREDDY: Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao said that there are excellent artisans in Telangana and the government would use their services properly.

Mr Rama Rao inaugurated the Golkonda Showroom of the Telangana State Handicrafts Corporation along with Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao at the district headquarters on Wednesday. He said that similar showrooms would be established at Siddipet and Medak as well.

“Earlier we used to have handicrafts showrooms under the brand Lepakshi and it has been renamed Golkonda following the traditions and customs of the State. The exhibits here like Nirmal toys, Gadwal saries and other material are excellent,” the Minister said.

“The artisans spoke about the problems they face and we would be addressing those issues,” he said adding that the products made by artisans are being made available online in Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. The Minister has also promised to provide a common facilitation centre for artisans.