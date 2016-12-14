Govt. failed to bust chilli adulteration racket: CPI

more-in

The Communist Party of India (CPI) activists staged a dharna at Allipuram here on Tuesday in protest against what they termed as utter failure of the State government to curb the inter-State chilli powder adulteration racket and initiate stringent action against the kingpins behind the dangerous trade.

The protesters laid siege to the site, where over 2,000 bags containing chilli residue obtained after extraction of red coloured oil called “Oleoresin” from chillies, were found dumped near the NSP canal at Allipuram under the Khammam Municipal Corporation limits three days ago. They staged a protest demonstration in front of the abandoned bags resenting the alleged inaction of the government to curb the illegal sale and storage of the chilli residue meant for use in furnaces and unfit for human consumption. The protesters shouted slogans against the government accusing it of adopting a lackadaisical approach towards safeguarding public health. Addressing the dharna, the CPI division leaders slammed the government charging it with failing to bring the masterminds of the adulteration racket to book under the PD Act, heedless of the enormity of the dangerous trade.