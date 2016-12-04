Golkonda showroom opened at Sangareddy

more-in

: The Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (TSHDCL) has opened its first shop at the district headquarters. The Telangana government had recently adopted the Golkonda logo as the new trademark for TSHDCL.

The district administration had allotted more than 1,000 sq. yards on the main road in the town adjacent to ITI for setting up the handicrafts showroom for which the foundation stone was laid in January 2013.

The construction of the two-storied building with a plinth area of 5,200 square feet was completed a few months ago at a cost of Rs. 1.17 crore. The showroom was inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao along with Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao. Three fragrance of Telangana brand agarbathys were also formally launched by the Minister on the occasion.

One can buy artefacts from various districts of Telangana from the showroom. Silver filigree of Karimnagar, Dokra casting of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Bidri of Hyderabad, brassware of Warangal and Jangaon, wood-based crafts of Bonthapally, toys and paintings from Nirmal, scroll paintings of Cherial, Bathick paintings of Siddipet, Gadwal saries, Zari Zardosi of Sangareddy, Banjara embroidery of Hyderabad, Devarkonda and Yellamma tanda, textile dye of Nallagonda, Gollabhama saries of Siddipet and Kothakonta and cotton, jute and printed durries from Warangal are some of the attractions at the showroom.

TSHDCL has six showrooms in the State and one production unit in Hyderabad – Nirmal Industry- in addition to one showroom in New Delhi and another in Kolkata.

The showroom will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Sunday holiday,” said T. Mahendar Rao, Manager, Golkonda handicrafts showroom.