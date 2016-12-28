Gold jewellery looted from finance company in broad daylight

Dacoits made off with gold jewellery at gunpoint from the Muthoot Finance's branch at Ramachandrapuram of Sanga Reddy district on Hyderabad outskirts in daylight on Wednesday.

The value of the looted ornaments is said to be Rs. 12 crore.



The dacoits came in a red Scorpio vehicle around 9.30 a.m. and walked into the office, identifying themselves as officials from the CBI and the RBI. Later, they whipped out short firearms, threatened the employees, collected gold jewellery from the safe and sped away.



Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya, who rushed to the spot, told The Hindu later that a similar dacoity had taken place in the same branch and the case was not detected so far. He said the staff told the police that 42 kg gold was lost in the dacoity.

Sniffer dogs and CLUES (detective) teams were pressed into service. Police of Cyberabad and Sanga Reddy district began vehicle checking on all roads connected to RC Puram.