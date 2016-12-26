Giving them a new lease of life

Helping out: Commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal helping a destitute man take a bath as part of Punarjanma programme, in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The Ramagundam Commissionerate police gave 83 destitute persons of Peddapalli and Mancherial districts a new lease of life by getting them settled into an orphanage near Hyderabad.

Under the Punarjanma (rebirth) programme organised in Ramagundam town on Monday, the police helped 83 destitute persons — 35 from Peddapalli district and 48 from Mancherial district police station limits — by tonsuring their hair, giving them a bath and clothes, and serving them food.

They were later settled into the ‘Amma-Nanna’ orphanage in Choutuppal near Hyderabad.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal had personally helped the destitute clean up.

Warangal DIG C. Ravi Verma, Peddapalli DCP Vijayender Reddy, and Mancherial DCP John Wesly also participated in the programme. On this occasion, the police donated 4,100 kilograms rice, 857 kg dal, and 584 litre oil to the orphanage.