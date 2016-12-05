Get ready for cashless transactions: Harish

more-in

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to get ready for cash less transactions (CLT) as Siddipet is proposed to be made the first constituency in the State to undergo the process.

Interacting with beedi workers and doctors at cotton marketyard in the district headquarters on Sunday, the Minister said that the proposal was made to address the problems of people and hence everyone needs to cooperate to make the programme a grand success. “Everyone is facing serious problems due to non-availability of cash. But it can be addressed by opening bank accounts and paying and receiving money through card sometimes, even without card on other instances. Open RuPay Debit card accounts and your problems will be solved. This will also give transparency for our payments,” he said while addressing the beedi workers. Mr. Rao also interacted with retired employees, senior citizens, LIC agents and others.

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy, Police Commissioner V. Siva Kumar, Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and others were present on the occasion.