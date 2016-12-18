GWMC launches Swachhata App for sanitation complaints

more-in

Mayor Nannapuneni Narender and GWMC Commissioner Sruthi Ojha announced on Saturday that the corporation is now mapped to the android application and would begin taking complaints from the public.

The citizens of Warangal city can now file complaints relating to sanitation of GWMC through the Swachhata App which was launched by the Ministry of Urban Development.

The application could be downloaded from Google play store on any android phone and is also made available on the App store for IOS users. Grievances related to irregular water supply in colonies, animal carcasses, unattended dustbins, garbage dumps, irregular garbage vehicles, negligent sweepers, and unhygienic public toilets with blockages, those without lights or water could be brought to the notice of officials through this application.

Ms. Sruthi Ojha said the grievances received through the App would be attended to within 24 hours. “All one need to do is to click a picture of the garbage dump and post it on the application. The message will automatically get forwarded to the concerned authorities. This is a very good initiative and people should utilise it to turn Warangal into a clean city,” she explained.

Warangal is now ranked 96 among the 500 urban local bodies assessed under ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’. The Commissioner and the Mayor said they would work to take Warangal to the top five cities.

Deputy Mayor Sirajuddin, assistant commissioner Shahid Masood and others were present.