Four held, 20 motorcycles seized

The Karimnagar police nabbed four robbers and recovered 20 stolen motorcycles from their possession in separate incidents in Karimnagar district on Friday.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said T. Srinivas (32) and G. Ramesh (32) of Sultanabad mandal were running a photo studio and incurred losses. In order to tide over the losses, they decided to steal motorcycles, and involved another person, A. Sagar, in their group. On Friday, all the three accused were travelling on a motorcycle. The Karimnagar police stopped them at NTR statue.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing two-wheelers in Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Hyderabad districts. The police recovered 15 motorcycles from their possession.

In another case, the Karimnagar rural police arrested J. Shiva alias Srinivas (26) of Chandoli village in Gollapalli mandal of Jagtial district, when he was moving under suspicious circumstances on the outskirts of Teegalaguttapalli village without any documents of the vehicle. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing motorcycles. The police recovered five vehicles from his possession.