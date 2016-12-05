Four charred to death as Maruti Alto catches fire after ramming divider

Officials are seen at the car accident site at ORR, Pedda Amberpet in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Four persons got charred to death after the Maruti Alto car they were travelling in caught fire having rammed the divider on Outer Ring Road (ORR) here at Peddamberpet toll gate in the early hours of Monday.

Five friends from Warangal district started from Warangal to see off one of them, Bhaskar, an IT professional flying to Coimbatore, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. After sending off Bhaskar, four of them started for Warangal when the accident occurred around 4.45 a.m.

“It is not yet precisely known what triggered the accident yet but the car first hit the median on ORR before ramming the railing. Apparently, the petrol tank got burst and it caught fire,” Vanasthalipuram ACP V. Bhaskar told The Hindu. Four passengers, including the one driving the car, got burnt to death.

The bodies got charred beyond recognition. The victims were later identified as Shiva Krishna, Raju, Srikanth and Shashidhar. All hail from surrounding villages of Warangal district. They were running a multi-speciality hospital in Warangal.

Police broke the news of accident to Bhaskar, who landed at Coimbatore airport by 8 a.m. Since the bodies got charred, investigators decided to get post-mortem examination done at the accident spot. Forensic doctors were requested to come to the spot.

“We will go for DNA fingerprinting test to confirm identity of the bodies though their relatives might recognise the victims based on the clothes they wore,” the police said.