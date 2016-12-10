Five-acre land to set up MANUU in Karimnagar

Revenue officials handed a five-acre land to the Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday to set up their off-campus on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar tahsildar Jayachandra Reddy handed the land documents to MANUU’s Joint Registrar Azhar Hussain to set up the off-campus on the Satavahana University PG College quarters from the academic year 2017-18.

Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar took initiatives for starting the varsity’s off-campus to benefit Muslim students who want to pursue higher education.