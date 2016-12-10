First colony fully under CCTV surveillance

The 41st Municipal Division spread over Ramnagar and parts of Mankammathota localities has emerged as the first residential locality with the round-the-clock surveillance with the installation of 126 CCTV cameras.

All the CCTV cameras were integrated with the Police Command Control room on Friday at police headquarters and also at LCD television installed at the office of local municipal corporator in the locality and the video footage was also made available through cellular phones of the residents and the police officials for close surveillance in the locality.

Incidentally, the residents and philanthropists including small-time sugarcane juice vendors had contributed for for the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras in their locality at a cost of Rs. 21 lakh.

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender formally inaugurated the facility along with commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, MLA G. Kamalakar, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, ACP J. Rama Rao, Two Town inspector K. Hariprasad, corporator Challa Swaroopa Rani and others.

The Minister appreciated the residents for their initiative to check burglaries and other crimes such as eve-teasing, chain-snatching, public nuisance etc. Each CCTV camera was equivalent to 20 police personnel doing the job round-the-clock without any break, he quipped.

The Commissioner of Police said that they were taking all measures for the installation of CCTV cameras in entire police commissionerate in a phased manner by involving all sections of the society.