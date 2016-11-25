Farmers told not to prolong cotton crop

more-in

ADILABAD: The Agriculture department in Adilabad on Thursday warned cotton farmers against prolonging the Bt cotton beyond December as it would provide scope for pestilence. The department released a series of dos and don'ts through a press release in the wake of severe attack by pink bollworm on cotton in the district.

The Joint Director, Agriculture, V. Asha Kumari asked farmers to go in for alternate crops to control pest attacks in future. She asked them to use pheromone traps to monitor the intensity of the attack regularly.

In summer, farmers need to plough deeply as part of land preparation to effectively kill the larvae in the soil. She also asked farmers not store cotton near ginning mills.

